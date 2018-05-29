Rome

No shortcuts to reduce debt - Visco (2)

Risk of investors fleeing says Bank of Italy Governor

Rome, May 29 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco warned Tuesday that "there are no shortcuts to reduce the (public) debt". He added that if the value of savings "were put in jeopardy", savers would "react by fleeing, seeking shelter elsewhere, and the foreign investors would be faster" as he presented his concluding remarks on the central bank's annual report for 2017. He said Italy's destiny was bound to that of Europe, adding that it was particularly important to manage the public finances with care due to the "delicateness and extraordinary nature of the time we are going through". "The regulations within which we operate can be debated and criticised," Visco said. "They should be improved. But we cannot do without the Constitutional constraints - protection of savings, balance in the (public) accounts, respect of treaties".

