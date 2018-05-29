Avellino

Robbers in ex premier De Mita's home (2)

Wife forced to open safe

Robbers in ex premier De Mita's home (2)

Avellino, May 29 - Former Italian Prime Minister Ciriaco De Mita, 90, and his wife Anna Maria were robbed in the night between Monday and Tuesday at their villa in Nusco, near the southern city of Avellino, sources said. Four men, their faces covered, were reportedly discovered by Anna Maria De Mita at 3:30 am. They ordered De Mita to open the safe and stole jewelry. Investigators believe the men, who were not armed, could be from Eastern Europe.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Furbetti del cartellino a Bova Marina, 5 sospesi

Furbetti del cartellino a Bova Marina, 5 sospesi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33