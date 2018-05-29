Soccer: Balotelli helps Mancini get winning start with Italy

Rome, May 29 - Mario Balotelli scored a fine goal on his return to action for the national team on Monday to help Italy beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a new coach Roberto Mancini's first game in charge. In-form Nice forward Balotelli, who had not played for the Azzurri since the 2014 World Cup, set Italy on their way with a powerful shot into the corner from outside the box in the 21st minute. Andrea Belotti doubled the lead before Yahya Al-Shehri took advantage of some defensive blunders to pull one back for the Saudis, who, unlike Italy, have qualified for this summer's World Cup in Russia.