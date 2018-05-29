Body of new Pompeii victim discovered (2)

Pompeii (Naples), May 29 - A new body has been discovered during ongoing excavation work in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, ANSA has learned. The victim is believed to have been around 35 years old when he died. He was disabled due to a leg injury and unable to escape when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, burying the city in rock and ash. He was struck by a 300-kilo rock, which beheaded him. Archaeologists found the man's skeleton lying on its back in the ancient city's Regio V area, at the corner between Vicolo dei Balconi, which has just been discovered as part of new excavation work, and Vicolo delle Nozze d'Argento. Archaeologists believe he was watching the eruption of the Vesuvius while struggling to escape, when he was struck by the rock. The director general of the Pompeii archaeological site, Massimo Osanna, called the discovery "dramatic and exceptional".