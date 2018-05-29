Pompeii (Naples)

Body of new Pompeii victim discovered (2)

Man believed to be around 35, disabled - ANSA report

Body of new Pompeii victim discovered (2)

Pompeii (Naples), May 29 - A new body has been discovered during ongoing excavation work in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, ANSA has learned. The victim is believed to have been around 35 years old when he died. He was disabled due to a leg injury and unable to escape when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, burying the city in rock and ash. He was struck by a 300-kilo rock, which beheaded him. Archaeologists found the man's skeleton lying on its back in the ancient city's Regio V area, at the corner between Vicolo dei Balconi, which has just been discovered as part of new excavation work, and Vicolo delle Nozze d'Argento. Archaeologists believe he was watching the eruption of the Vesuvius while struggling to escape, when he was struck by the rock. The director general of the Pompeii archaeological site, Massimo Osanna, called the discovery "dramatic and exceptional".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Furbetti del cartellino a Bova Marina, 5 sospesi

Furbetti del cartellino a Bova Marina, 5 sospesi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33