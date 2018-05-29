Spread hits 300 points, Milan bourse plunges

Rome, May 29 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund continued to soar on Tuesday amid massive uncertainty about the political situation. After closing on 233 basis points on Monday, the spread climbed to 300 points in early trading with a yield of over 3%, the highest since June 2014. The spread between Italy's two-year BTP and the German equivalent rocketed to 262 points, with a yield of 1.84%, compared to 0.67% on Friday. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index, meanwhile, plunged by 3% to 21,273 points.