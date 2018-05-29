Spread soars higher

Rome

Bond hit by political uncertainty

Rome, May 29 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund continued to soar on Tuesday amid massive uncertainty about the political situation. After closing on 233 basis points on Monday, the spread climbed to 260 points in early trading, the highest since October 2013, with a yield of 2.9. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, then dropped back to 256 points.

