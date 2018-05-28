Salvini to weigh alliances with FI and M5S in coming weeks

Rome
28/05/2018
Rome, May 28 - Euroskeptic anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that he would be considering alliances with Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia (FI) and the Five Star Movement (M5S) over the coming weeks. "I will think about it," he said on a popular Italian television program, warning however that "I will not give up dignity and loyalty." Berlusconi had said earlier in the day that FI would not vote confidence in premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli and that in the next general election, the "only solution" was a united centre right with the League.
