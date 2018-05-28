Rome

Salvini to weigh alliances with FI and M5S in coming weeks

'I will not give up dignity and loyalty'

Salvini to weigh alliances with FI and M5S in coming weeks

Rome, May 28 - Euroskeptic anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that he would be considering alliances with Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia (FI) and the Five Star Movement (M5S) over the coming weeks. "I will think about it," he said on a popular Italian television program, warning however that "I will not give up dignity and loyalty." Berlusconi had said earlier in the day that FI would not vote confidence in premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli and that in the next general election, the "only solution" was a united centre right with the League.

