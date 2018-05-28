Milan

Milan unions issue statement about govt uncertainty

'Country needs executive with full powers'

Milan unions issue statement about govt uncertainty

Milan, May 28 - Several unions in Milan and the surrounding area issued a statement on Monday expressing "the maximum respect for the decisions made by the Head Of State, the highest government figure in our republic". They added that they had "full confidence in the role of institutions that should never be delegitimized for any reason", since this would "harm the entire country. Our nation has an urgent need for a government with full powers" that can "work effectively and with responsibility to bring key issues for social and economic development back to the center of the agenda: employment, the young and women". It noted that the Italian economy has experienced "fragile recovery" and that tension should be avoided to prevent families, workers, savers and investors from being harmed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33