Crystals for future communications created in Italy

Florence, May 28 - Minuscule crystals have been created in Italy that are posed to speed up future communications. Based on quantum technologies, the crystals are so small that that emit a single light particle (photon) at a time, according to the scientific journal Advanced Materials. The work was due to collaboration between the University of Florence, the University of Rome 'La Sapienza' and the National Research Council (CNR). The nano-crystals made by Italian researchers are called 'quantum dots' and are considered the basis for many technologies, from communications to optics, super-fast computers in the future and image-based diagnosis for biomedicine.