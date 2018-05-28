Spread closes at 233 points (2)

Rome, May 28 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund closed 233 basis points on Monday, the highest level since late 2013, from 204 on Friday. The yield on the 10-year BTP climbed to 2.66% with investors concerned about the prospect of a new general election after the summer with an uncertain outcome. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points last year on EU populist fears in France and other countries.