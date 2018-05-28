Weather puts damper on Clooney series shooting in Olbia

Olbia

Olbia, May 28 - Amid extra-tight security for a set in the old airport of Venafiorita in Olbia, Sardinia, shooting has resumed for "Catch-22", a series by the actor, director and producer George Clooney. Filming had been scheduled to begin on Monday morning and was slowed down but not prevented by rain. The US star had in recent days taken a home in Puntaldia, near San Teodoro and about 20 minutes from Venafiorita. Friendly and welcoming but always careful about his privacy and surrounded by massive security that often shields him from view, in recent days Clooney was caught by a Daily Mail photographer buying cheese in Bermuda shorts and a t-shirt from a shepherd along the road while he was motorcycle riding, prior to having lunch on the beach. It will be more difficult to meet him starting Monday, however, since he will be in the Venafiorita bunker. Clooney, who was to have begun going around Capo Testa in recent days, on Friday morning went to the airport early in the morning and shot a few scenes ahead of schedule. Based on Joseph Heller's 1961 novel by the same name, "Catch-22" is a six-episode series for which Clooney is overseeing the direction and production of as well as playing a role in, alongside Kyle Chandler - who will be the protagonist, Colonel Chathart - Christopher Abbott, Hugh Laurie (" Dr. House") and the Italian Giancarlo Giannini. The story, which will be broadcast on Sky next year, focuses on US pilots stationed in Italy on the Pianosa island during WWII. Clooney inspected about 80 disused airports across Europe before deciding on the one in Sardinia, where he will be shooting the series in until July 21.

