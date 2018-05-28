Cottarelli, ex spending review czar facing tough task

Rome, May 28 - Carlo Cottarelli, the man President Sergio Mattarella has asked to form an interim technocrat government, did not see himself as a potential premier until very recently. "It seems more likely to me that Inter will call me up to play instead of (Mauro) Icardi, up front," he said just over two months ago when asked about the possibility of him heading the executive. The "surprise" call summoning him to the president's office came as he corrected the homework of his students at Milan's Bocconi University in his role as visiting professor, according to people who have spoken to him. Born in Cremona in 1954, he is best known as the former chief of a review of public spending, a job he was given by former premier Enrico Letta in November 2013 to find ways to save money and cut waste in the public sector. An economics graduate from the University of Siena and the London School of Economics, after his studies he joined the Research Department of the Bank of Italy where he worked from 1981 to 1987 in the Monetary and Financial Sector Division. He then worked for about one year as head of the Economic Research Department of ENI, before joining the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 1988. He worked for the European Department, the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, the Policy Development and Review Department, and the Fiscal Affairs Department. He was Deputy Director both in the European Department and the Strategy, Policy and Review Department. After 25 years at the IMF, he took up the spending review challenge, compiling a list of possible cuts worth 32 billion euros. This experience ended, among signs of bitterness at the obstacles he encountered during the review, in November 2014 when the Matteo Renzi government nominated him an executive director of the IMF's board. In October 2017 he became director of the Observatory of Public Accounts of Milan's Cattolica University. He has repeatedly stressed the need to improve Italy's public finances and reduce the public debt, recently saying that "otherwise we will remain slaves of the market". Andrea Roventini, the person initially chosen by 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio to be the economy minister of an eventual M5S executive, said during the election campaign that Cottarelli's spending review should be used to help draft policy. Cottarelli was critical of the contract agreed by the M5S and the League as part of their forlorn bid to form a coalition government, saying the measures would have costs tens of billions of euros with little attention to where the money would come from. He plays the guitar and his forte is his rendition of Francesco Guccini's "La Locomotiva". He is married to fellow economist Miria Pigato. Friends and colleagues describe him as hard working and extremely meticulous, but with a great sense of humour.