++ Spread closes at 233 points ++

Rome
28/05/2018
Rome, May 28 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund closed 233 basis points on Monday, the highest level since late 2013, from 204 on Friday. The yield on the 10-year BTP climbed to 2.66% with investors concerned about the prospect of a new general election after the summer with an uncertain outcome.
