Rome

Suffered grave injustice from Mattarella - Savona (4)

My statements criticised without being illustrated - economist

Suffered grave injustice from Mattarella - Savona (4)

Rome, May 28 - Former industry minister and Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona said Monday he had been "gravely misused" by President Sergio Mattarella in being rejected for the economy ministry in a putative League-Five Star government. "I suffered a grave injustice from the country's top institution on the basis of a paradoxical prejudice that I wanted to leave the euro and not my (real views), which I profess and I repeated in my statement, criticised by most of the media without even illustrating its content," he said. In the statement, which he hoped might persuade Mattarella to ratify his appointment, Savona said he was not against the euro per se and was in favour of a reformed EU that no longer espoused austerity. He said the debt-GDP ratio should primarily be brought down by growth, not spending cuts. "It's a matter of deciding if the pro-Europeans are those who are creating the conditions for the end of the EU or those, like me, who are asking for its reform to save the objectives which it had set itself," Savona said, stressing Italy's problems with poverty, falling incomes and rising inequality.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33