Cottarelli mandate absurd,Savona alternatives touted (3)

Cottarelli mandate absurd,Savona alternatives touted (3)

Rome, May 28 - Anti-establishment 5-Dtar Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday the government-formation mandate handed to former spending review czar Carlo Cottarelli was "absurd" because he "never received any votes" and would not get the confidence of parliament. He also said "no to a test-tube government". Di Maio also said he had proposed to President Sergio Mattarella alternatives to Paolo Savona as economy minister including the League-linked "Bagnai and Siri" but "they were no good because they had voiced critical stances on the EU and I was told that therefore the ratings agencies and Germany did not want them."

