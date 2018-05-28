Paris

Macron lauds Mattarella's 'responsibility and courage' (3)

'Great spirit of responsibility' in rejecting Savona

Macron lauds Mattarella's 'responsibility and courage' (3)

Paris, May 28 - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday praised the "courage" and the "great spirit of responsibility" of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Macron said "I reaffirm my friendship and support for President Mattarella who has an essential task facing him, that of the institutional and democratic stability of his country. "And that's what he is doing with a lot of courage and great sense of responsibility". The Italian head of State, invoking the need to protect Italians' savings from market turmoil, on Sunday rejected the League-5 Star pick for economy minister Paolo Savona as being anti-euro, ending the parties' bid to form western Europe's first all-populist government.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33