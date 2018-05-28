Macron lauds Mattarella's 'responsibility and courage' (3)

Paris
28/05/2018
Paris, May 28 - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday praised the "courage" and the "great spirit of responsibility" of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Macron said "I reaffirm my friendship and support for President Mattarella who has an essential task facing him, that of the institutional and democratic stability of his country. "And that's what he is doing with a lot of courage and great sense of responsibility". The Italian head of State, invoking the need to protect Italians' savings from market turmoil, on Sunday rejected the League-5 Star pick for economy minister Paolo Savona as being anti-euro, ending the parties' bid to form western Europe's first all-populist government.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori
di Domenico Bertè
Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto
di Ernesto Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online