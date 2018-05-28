Berlin

Work with all but there are principles - Merkel (3)

There were problems with Tsipras but we made a deal

Work with all but there are principles - Merkel (3)

Berlin, May 28 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday "we want to collaborate with all governments but there are also principles in the eurozone. "Obviously there will be problems," she said. "Also at the time, with Tsipras's Greece, there were problems, and then we made an deal. "We worked for many, many nights to arrive at an accord. It is worth it...Italy is an important member of the EU".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33