Work with all but there are principles - Merkel (3)

Berlin
28/05/2018
Berlin, May 28 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday "we want to collaborate with all governments but there are also principles in the eurozone. "Obviously there will be problems," she said. "Also at the time, with Tsipras's Greece, there were problems, and then we made an deal. "We worked for many, many nights to arrive at an accord. It is worth it...Italy is an important member of the EU".
