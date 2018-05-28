Rome

Markets talk instead of Italians - Grillo (3)

Pseudonym of predatory capitalism in Italy

Markets talk instead of Italians - Grillo (3)

Rome, May 28 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said Monday the markets were speaking instead of Italians after President Sergio Mattarella effectively scotched an M5S-League government over fears of market turmoil due to an anti-euro economy minister pick. "I went out this morning and I saw this depressing thing, people not speaking, with empty looks on their faces, as if they had been replaced by an alien like in a sci-fi film," he said. "Why aren't people talking? Why are people depressed? Because they're someone talking in the place of millions of Italians: the market. The market today is the pseudonym of the most depressing and predatory capitalism that we have in Italy."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33