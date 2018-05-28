Markets talk instead of Italians - Grillo (3)

Rome, May 28 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said Monday the markets were speaking instead of Italians after President Sergio Mattarella effectively scotched an M5S-League government over fears of market turmoil due to an anti-euro economy minister pick. "I went out this morning and I saw this depressing thing, people not speaking, with empty looks on their faces, as if they had been replaced by an alien like in a sci-fi film," he said. "Why aren't people talking? Why are people depressed? Because they're someone talking in the place of millions of Italians: the market. The market today is the pseudonym of the most depressing and predatory capitalism that we have in Italy."