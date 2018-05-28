Rome

We'll go to vote soon, battle on Europe - Renzi (3)

'Fight agst fake news with numbers, facts and arguments'

We'll go to vote soon, battle on Europe - Renzi (3)

Rome, May 28 - Former Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday that Italy would soon return to the vote and it would be a battle over Europe. "We'll go to the vote very soon, fruit of the incapacity to govern of the League and the Five Stars. It will be an incredible battle between those who want to leave Europe and those who want a strong Italy inside Europe", he said. "It will be a battle between those who fight on the basis of fake news and those who will bring numbers, facts, and arguments, It will be a battle between those who call into question Italy's NATO allegiance and those who do no want to change one line in the foreign policy that Italy has been following for 70 years."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33