Church for life, specially weak and defenceless - pope (3)

Vatican City, May 28 - Pope Francis told the International Federation of Catholic Doctors (FIAMC) Monday that the Catholic Church was in favour of "life, especially when it is weak and defenceless". Francis reiterated the Church's position on "promoting and defending life from conception to the natural end". The pope also urged FIAMC to act to defend freedom of conscience and conscientious objectors against abortion and euthanasia, saying doctors and other medical staff could not be "mere executors of the will of the ill person or the needs of the health system".