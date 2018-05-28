Vatican City

Church for life, specially weak and defenceless - pope (3)

Promote and defend life from conception to natural end

Church for life, specially weak and defenceless - pope (3)

Vatican City, May 28 - Pope Francis told the International Federation of Catholic Doctors (FIAMC) Monday that the Catholic Church was in favour of "life, especially when it is weak and defenceless". Francis reiterated the Church's position on "promoting and defending life from conception to the natural end". The pope also urged FIAMC to act to defend freedom of conscience and conscientious objectors against abortion and euthanasia, saying doctors and other medical staff could not be "mere executors of the will of the ill person or the needs of the health system".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori

di Domenico Bertè

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33