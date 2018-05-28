Ambulance stolen to treat dead motorcyclist (3)

Naples

In Naples

Naples, May 28 - An emergency service ambulance was commandeered from the car park of a Naples hospital Sunday night to go and get a scooter rider who had died in a crash in the southern Italian city's Spanish Quarters, sources said Monday. A group of youths on scooters, described as "louts", ordered the ambulance crew to drive to the working-class area in the heart of Naples, the sources said. The association 'No One Touch Hippocrates' reported the incident after hearing from the victims of the youth gang.

