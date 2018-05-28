Ambulance stolen to treat dead motorcyclist (3)

Naples
28/05/2018
Naples, May 28 - An emergency service ambulance was commandeered from the car park of a Naples hospital Sunday night to go and get a scooter rider who had died in a crash in the southern Italian city's Spanish Quarters, sources said Monday. A group of youths on scooters, described as "louts", ordered the ambulance crew to drive to the working-class area in the heart of Naples, the sources said. The association 'No One Touch Hippocrates' reported the incident after hearing from the victims of the youth gang.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ecco l'elenco degli scrutatori
di Domenico Bertè
Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto
di Ernesto Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online