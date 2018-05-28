Respect for Italy, waiting for govt - Merkel (3)

Berlin

'Important partner' says Seibert

Berlin, May 28 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday "Italy is an important partner for Germany" and "respect for the country's democratic institutions" entails waiting to see what government will be formed. Seibert was answering a question on the Italian political situation and the request to impeach President Sergio Mattarella for rejecting an anti-euro minister pick leading to the end of a possible League/5-Star Movement government. Seibert also underlined the relationship of "friendship" between Germany and Italy.

