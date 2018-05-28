Rome

Italy knows democracy, will have good govt - US envoy (3)

'We will work with that government'

Rome, May 28 - United States Ambassador to Italy Lewis M. Eisenberg said Monday "I know that the Italians know real democracy: they will have a good government and we will work with that government". Eisenberg was answering a question as to whether he was worried about the Italian political situation. Ex-IMF man Carlo Cottarelli is to lead an interim caretaker government after the inconclusive March 4 general election and the failure of a bid to form a government between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. Cottarelli has said he will steer the country to fresh elections after August if he does not get the confidence of parliament, as he appears sure not to.

