Hope pro-EU govt soon - Germany (3)

Brussels
28/05/2018
Brussels, May 28 - German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said Monday "we hope that Italy soon has a stable pro-European government". He stressed that Berlin "must refrain from giving lessons on the formation of a government" since "after all it took us six months". Roth added: "Italy is a founding country of the EU, we have always been able to count on Italy as a country friendly to integration, with which we have worked very closely and with trust, and we expect that Italy will live up to this tradition in the future".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online