Mother, daughter dead, murder-suicide suspected (3)

Rome, May 27 - A mother and daughter are dead after a fire in their home near Rome and a murder-suicide is suspected, police said Monday. The 43-year-old mother and the 18-year-old daughter were found dead at Cecchina. The girl was killed with several knife wounds while the mother reportedly went up to the terrace and threw herself off, police said. Fire services and police rushed to the scene of the fire Sunday night, sources aid Monday. Police said the murder-suicide may have taken place after a row.