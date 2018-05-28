Mattarella 'interference', impeachment says M5S (2)

Rome

'As soon as technically possible' says Di Stefano

Rome, May 28 - An impeachment request for President Sergio Mattarella will be presented "as soon as possible" after his "outright interference" in rejecting Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister in a potential League-Five Star Movement (M5S) government, M5S bigwig Manlio Di Stefano said Monday. "We are meeting to decide", he said, saying the request would be presented as soon as it as "technically" possible. Mattarella's rejection of anti-euro Savona, citing the risk of financial turmoil hitting Italians' savings, stymied the bid to create a League-M5S government since League leader Matteo Salvini and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio refused to put forward an alternative candidate.

