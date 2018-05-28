Rome

Forza Italia won't vote Cottarelli executive - Mulè

Whole centre right won't vote for technical govt - spokesman

Forza Italia won't vote Cottarelli executive - Mulè

Rome, May 28 - Giorgio Mulè, the spokesperson for Forza Italia's lawmakers, said Monday that Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party will not back a technocrat government led by Carlo Cottarelli. "The current parliament clearly says that the Cottarelli executive will never have the numbers (of lawmakers) for a majority in parliament," Mulè said on Radio 1. "Forza Italia and the whole centre right will not vote for a technocrat government and neither will the 5-Star Movement, so it starts off as a minority government".

