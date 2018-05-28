Rome

Mattarella gives govt mandate to Cottarelli (2)

Former spending review accepted with 'reservation'

Mattarella gives govt mandate to Cottarelli (2)

Rome, May 28 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday gave Carlo Cottarelli a mandate to form a government, the head of state's office said. Former spending review chief Cottarelli accepted with reservation, President Department Secretary General Ugo Zampetti said. Mattarella gave Cottarelli a mandate amid an unprecedented institutional crisis. An effort to form a 5-Star Movement/League government led by law professor Giuseppe Conte collapsed on Sunday when Mattarella refused to approve the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister, citing the risk of financial turbulence. This prompted a furious reaction from League leader Matteo Salvini, who accused the president of representing the interests of other states instead of Italy, and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who has called for the head of State's impeachment.

