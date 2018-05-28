Budget then election in 2019 if get confidence-Cottare (3)

Rome, May 28 - Premier designate Carlo Cottarelli said Monday that President Sergio Mattarella has asked him to try and form an interim government to govern Italy until elections in early 2019. "I will present a programme that, in the case in which the executive wins a confidence vote, includes the approval of the budget law and them the dissolution of parliament and elections in 2019," Cottarelli said. He added that, if his government does not win parliament's confidence, elections will be held after August. "The government would maintain complete neutrality with respect to the election debate," Cottarelli said. "I commit myself to not standing and I'll ask the same commitment from all the members of a future government".