Milan bourse down, spread up amid institutional crisis

Milan, May 28 - The financial markets were jittery on Monday after the effort to form a League/5-Star Movement government broke down, with President Sergio Mattarella expected to give former spending review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli a premier mandate. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index initially gained 1.7% but then fell back and was 1.01% down on 22,169 points after almost three hours of trading, with several bank stocks suspended due to excess volatility. Similarly, the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund at first dropped to 190 basis-points, after closing at 204 on Friday. But it then surged back and went over the 210 basis-points mark, climbing to 211 with a yield of 2.51%.