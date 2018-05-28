Milan

Milan bourse uncertain amid institutional crisis

Spread climbs back up to 200 points

Milan bourse uncertain amid institutional crisis

Milan, May 28 - The Milan stock exchange was uncertain in early trading on Monday after the effort to form a League/5-Star Movement government broke down, with President Sergio Mattarella expected to give former spending review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli a premier mandate. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index initially gained 1.7% but then lost almost all of that ground and was up just 0.16% on 22,359 points after an hour and a half of business. Similarly, the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund at first dropped to 190 basis-points, after closing at 204 on Friday, but it then climbed back up to 200 points with a yield of 2.42%.

