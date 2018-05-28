Rome

Faithful to democracy against intolerance-Mattarella (2)

President comments on 44th anniversary of Piazza della Loggia

Faithful to democracy against intolerance-Mattarella (2)

Rome, May 28 - President Sergio Mattarella said Monday that it is necessary to stay true to democratic principles to combat the ever-present threat of intolerance on the 44th anniversary of Piazza della Loggia bombing in Brescia that killed eight people and injured 102 on May 28, 1974. "We have to keep common democratic sensibility high and remain faithful to the principles that inspire coexistence to defeat those who still intend to sow intolerance and fear," he said. "The threat of violence has never been wiped out in our community. "We are all witnesses to how it can take on new forms and methods in the pursuit of the same objective - to hit the dignity of people and their freedom".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Mancano autorizzazioni, Cc sospendono serata con Malgioglio

Mancano autorizzazioni, sospensa serata con Malgioglio

Corpo carbonizzato in un'auto in fiamme

Corpo carbonizzato
in un'auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Paura al centro per auto in fiamme

Moto contro auto, 2 morti

Moto contro auto, 2 morti

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

Moto contro auto, due morti nel tragico schianto

di Ernesto Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33