Foreign press calls Italian govt crisis 'unprecedented'

Rome, May 28 - Italy's trouble in forming a government was making headlines across the globe on Monday, following premier designate Giuseppe Conte's decision on Sunday to drop his bid to form a 5-Star Movement/League government after President Sergio Mattarella rejected the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister. One of Germany's main newspapers, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, called the situation a "war of nerves in Rome" and said the country is facing perhaps "the most dramatic time of the past 30 years". Spain's El Mundo called the past 64 days without a government, since the March 4 elections, a "crisis without precedent in Italy". France's Le Figaro said "Italy is sinking into a very serious political crisis" and also called it "without precedent". Across the Atlantic, the Washington Post said Italy "fell into political chaos Sunday" and a New York Times headline read, "Italy's populist parties, on precipice of power, fail to form government".

