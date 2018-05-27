Impeach Mattarella to stop people's reaction - Di Maio (3)

Rome, May 27 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Sunday that President Sergio Mattarella should be impeached after he rejected the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister. "(What) if we have elections and we win and the we go to the president's palace and they say we cannot form a government?" Di Maio said on a telephone interview with RAI show 'Che Tempo Che Fa'. "That's why I say it is necessary to put the president under a state of accusation. "It is necessary to parliamentarize everything, in part to prevent reactions from the people. "First we should activate Article 90 and then have elections because it is necessary to parliamentarize this crisis". Di Maio was referring to Article 90 of the Constitution. This states that "the President is not responsible for the actions performed in the exercise of his duties, except for high treason and violation of the Constitution, for which the President can be impeached by the Parliament in joint session, with an absolute majority of its members".