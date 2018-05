Gentiloni voices solidarity for Mattarella (2)

(see related) Rome, May 27 - Outgoing Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday expressed his support for President Sergio Mattarella. "Steady nerves and solidarity for President Mattarella," Gentiloni said via Twitter after premier designate Giuseppe Conte dropped his bid to form a 5-Star Movement/League government following President Sergio Mattarella's rejection of the nomination of Paolo Savona as economy minister. "Now we have to save our great country".