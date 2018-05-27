Rome

Rising spread risks hitting savings - Mattarella (2)

President speaks after Conte drops govt bid

Rising spread risks hitting savings - Mattarella (2)

Rome, May 27 - President Sergio Mattarella cited "uncertainty" about whether Italy will keep the euro as a factor after he rejected Paolo Savona's nomination as economy minister which led to premier designate Giuseppe Conte to drop his bid to form a M5S-League government. "The uncertainty about our position in the euro has alarmed Italian and foreign investors who have invested in our bonds and companies," the head of State said. "The increase of the (bond) spread increases the (public) debt) and reduces the possibility of spending in the social field. "This burns away resources and the savings of companies and prefigures risks for Italian families and citizens, including for mortgages".

