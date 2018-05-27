Rising spread risks hitting savings - Mattarella (2)

Rome
27/05/2018
Rome, May 27 - President Sergio Mattarella cited "uncertainty" about whether Italy will keep the euro as a factor after he rejected Paolo Savona's nomination as economy minister which led to premier designate Giuseppe Conte to drop his bid to form a M5S-League government. "The uncertainty about our position in the euro has alarmed Italian and foreign investors who have invested in our bonds and companies," the head of State said. "The increase of the (bond) spread increases the (public) debt) and reduces the possibility of spending in the social field. "This burns away resources and the savings of companies and prefigures risks for Italian families and citizens, including for mortgages".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Panoramica, transito vietato a motocicli e bici
di Emanuele Rigano
Calcioscommesse, ci sono 38 indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
Calcioscommesse, per la Procura coinvolti altri giocatori dell’Acr
di Marco Capuano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online