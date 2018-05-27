M5S bigwigs considering Mattarella impeachment (2)

Rome

M5S bigwigs considering Mattarella impeachment

Rome, May 27 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwigs are considering a bid to impeach President Sergio Mattarella after he rejected Paolo Savona's nomination to be the new economy minister, sources said Sunday. The anti-establishment movement is referring to Article 90 of the Constitution, the sources said. This states that "the President is not responsible for the actions performed in the exercise of his duties, except for high treason and violation of the Constitution, for which the President can be impeached by the Parliament in joint session, with an absolute majority of its members".

