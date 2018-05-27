Premier delegate Conte meeting Mattarella (4)

Rome
27/05/2018
Rome, May 27 - Premier delegate Giuseppe Conte is meeting President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace on Sunday. The meeting is related to the possible formation of a coalition government backed by the 5-Star Movement and the League and headed by law professor Conte to end the long deadlock that ensued after Italy's March 4 general election. The formation of the new executive has apparently been held up by League leader Matteo Salvini's insistence that economist Paolo Savona, who has expressed Euroskeptic positions in the past, should be the new economy minster. Mattarella has vetoed the nomination of Savona as economy minister, M5S sources said Sunday. Senior members of the M5S are angry about developments related to the formation of a new government, sources said. The sources said that it is the "biggest fake new in history" that Savona has called for Italy to quit the euro. "I want a different Europe, one that is stronger but fairer," Savona said in a statement on Sunday. "Wild controversy has been made out of my ideas. I believe in European political union".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Panoramica, transito vietato a motocicli e bici
di Emanuele Rigano
Calcioscommesse, ci sono 38 indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
Calcioscommesse, per la Procura coinvolti altri giocatori dell’Acr
di Marco Capuano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online