Rome

Anti-anxiety pill use surges in Italy, up 8% in a year

At least 3.6 mln used antidepressants in 2017

Anti-anxiety pill use surges in Italy, up 8% in a year

Rome, May 25 - Italians are medicating their anxiety ever more. In a single year, there was an 8% increase in Italy in the use of drugs to treat anxiety, nervousness, panic attacks and insomnia, according to a study by Italian drug agency AIFA. A stable about 6% of the population, the report stated, had been prescribed an antidepressant during the year. Through an analysis of the data on drug prescriptions reimbursed by the national healthcare system, AIFA estimated that about 3.6 million Italians used antidepressants in 2017. An increase was instead seen in the consumption of benzodiazepines, which include anti-anxiety, hypnotic and sedative drugs. In 2017, "there were about 50 daily doses every thousand inhabitants, an increase of about 8% on the previous year". "This should sound alarm bell, since it indicates a response to increased levels of stress and psychological problems in daily life," said Massimo Cozza, psychiatrist and coordinator of the mental health department of the Asl Rm2 local health authority, the largest in Italy with about 1.3 inhabitants covered. He added that this was the result of "a growing solitude, an uncertain future and a rising inability to manage frustration."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci

Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci

di Francesco Celi - Leonardo Orlando

Chiesto l’arresto per Di Napoli, il gip lo nega

Chiesto l’arresto per Di Napoli, il gip lo nega

di Nuccio Anselmo

Sparatoria a Lamezia, ucciso un 51enne

Sparatoria a Lamezia, ucciso un 51enne

di Vinicio Leonetti

Cane seviziato e ucciso a Squillace lido

Cane seviziato e ucciso a Squillace lido

di Salvatore Taverniti

Inchiesta Totem, il clan di Giostra ai raggi “X”

Inchiesta Totem, il clan di Giostra ai raggi “X”

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33