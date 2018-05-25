Naples

Camorra clan using council housing to sell drugs 24/7

29 arrests near Naples, extortion of businessmen

Naples, May 25 - Camorra clans were using council housing in Marigliano and San Vitaliano, near Naples, to push drugs round the clock. Protection money was also demanded from supermarkets, funeral services, builders, street vendors, greengrocers and pizzerias in the area. One entrepreneur who did not want to pay was kidnapped and taken before the clan leaders with the complicity of a Camorra member's mother. The discovery was by the carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna, who at dawn served 29 arrest warrants in Naples and the surrounding province, Verona, Castel Volturno (Caserta), Terni, Reggio Emilia, Ferrara and Bari. Two attempted murders by firearms were also discovered, as well as a beatings with baseball bats and the shooting in the leg of three 'square leaders' who did not want to pay. Those under investigation are held to be members of the "Mariglianesi" clan operating between Marigliano and neighboring municipalities. Investigators say that the clan is part of the wider Neapolitan "Mazzarella" clan.

