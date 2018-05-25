Giro:Froome snatches lead with sensational breakaway (7)

Bardonecchia, May 25 - Chris Froome snatched the Giro d'Italia's lead in a sensational 83-km breakaway that recalled epic feats of the past on the highest climb of this year's 101st edition, the 'Cima Coppi', on the 19th stage. The Kenya-born Briton has 40 seconds on Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, the reigning champion, who remains his only rival. Britain's Simon Yates, leader for several days until today, collapsed. "I knew it wouldn't be enough to move on the final climb so I tried something a little more crazy," Froome told RAI TV. The 101st Giro ends in Rome Sunday. Saturday's 20th stage also features three tough climbs. Four-time Tour de France champ Froome is looking to become the seventh man to win all three grand tours, including also the Vuelta a Espana. Italian TV commentators described Froome's win as "historic" and "like something out of the past". The Guardian said "the successful 80km solo breakaway brought to mind the legendary Belgian Eddy Merckx in his prime." Froome is, however, riding under a cloud as he tries to clear his name having failed a drugs test for salbutamol at the Vuelta in September. Froome denies any wrongdoing. How they finished: 1. Chris Froome (Gbr) in 5h12'26" (+13" bonus) (av.speed 35,528 km/h) 2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 03'00" (+06" bonus) 3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 03'07" (+05" bonus) 4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 03'12" 5. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 03'23" (+02" bonus) 6. Sebastien Reichenbach (Svi) at 06'13" 7. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 08'22" 8. Sam Oomen (Ned) at 08'23" 9. Patrick Konrad (Aut) s.t. 10. Pello Bilbao (Spa) s.t. 11. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 08'29" 12. George Bennett (Nzl) at 08'38" 13. Alexandre Geniez (Fra) at 09'45" 14. Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) at 11'09" 79. Simon Yates (Gbr) at 38'51" General classification: 1. Chris Froome (Gbr) 80h21'59" (km 3,242.4, av.speed 40.342 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'40" 3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 04'17" 4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 04'57" 5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 05'44" 6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 08'03" 7. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 11'08" 8. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 12'19" 9. George Bennett (Nzl) at 12'35" 10. Sam Oomen (Ned) at 14'18" 11. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 15'16" 12. Alexandre Geniez (Fra) at 16'29" 13. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 16'38" 14. Wout Poels (Ned) at 17'40" 17. Simon Yates (Gbr) at 35'42".