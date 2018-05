Giro:Froome snatches lead with sensational breakaway (5)

Bardonecchia, May 25 - Chris Froome snatched the Giro d'Italia's lead in a sensational 83-km breakaway on the highest climb of this year's 101st edition, the 'Cima Coppi', on the 19th stage. The Kenya-born Briton has 40 seconds on Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, the reigning champion. Britain's Simon Yates, leader for several days until today, collapsed. "I knew it wouldn't be enough to move on the final climb so I tried something a little more crazy," Froome told RAI TV. The 101st Giro ends in Rome Sunday. Saturday's 20th stage also features tough climbs. Four-time Tour de France champ Froome is looking to become the seventh man to win all three grand tours, including also the Vuelta a Espana. Italian TV commentators described Froome's 83-km breakaway win as "historic" and "like something out of the past".