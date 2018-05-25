Rome

Spread crosses 210-point threshold, Milan bourse down

Spread reaches highest level since February 2014

Rome, May 25 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP Bond and the German Bund crossed the 210-basis-point mark on Friday and climbed to 215, the highest level since February 2014. The yield on the BTP went up to 2.54%, the highest since October 2014. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, has been on the rise as the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League close in on a forming a new government. It closed on 191 points on Thursday. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was down 1.57% with less than two hours to go until the end of trading. Bank stocks were hit particularly hard.

