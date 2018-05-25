Rome

Only takes months to go off road warns Gentiloni

Outgoing premier sends message to new govt

Only takes months to go off road warns Gentiloni (2)

Rome, May 25 - Outgoing Premier Paolo Gentiloni warned the government that is set to replace his that it would not take much to plunge Italy back into crisis. "Getting back up a slippery slope for five long years, like Italy has done, is not easy," Gentiloni commented as he said goodbye to staff at the premier's office. "Unfortunately, it doesn't take five years to go off the road, but a few months, sometimes a few weeks. "It is necessary to treat the open wounds, but to do so by trying to move forward, maintaining quality, responsibility and commitment in the government's work. "I think that this is very important and it is the only message that it is right to give the government that will substitute the one I have presided over in the coming days".

