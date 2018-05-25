Only takes months to go off road warns Gentiloni (2)

Rome
25/05/2018
Rome, May 25 - Outgoing Premier Paolo Gentiloni warned the government that is set to replace his that it would not take much to plunge Italy back into crisis. "Getting back up a slippery slope for five long years, like Italy has done, is not easy," Gentiloni commented as he said goodbye to staff at the premier's office. "Unfortunately, it doesn't take five years to go off the road, but a few months, sometimes a few weeks. "It is necessary to treat the open wounds, but to do so by trying to move forward, maintaining quality, responsibility and commitment in the government's work. "I think that this is very important and it is the only message that it is right to give the government that will substitute the one I have presided over in the coming days".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci
di Francesco Celi - Leonardo Orlando
Sparatoria a Lamezia, ucciso un 51enne
di Vinicio Leonetti
Chiesto l’arresto per Di Napoli, il gip lo nega
di Nuccio Anselmo
Cane seviziato e ucciso a Squillace lido
di Salvatore Taverniti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online