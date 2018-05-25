Prosecutor, ambassador meet Regeni family rep

Rome
25/05/2018
Rome, May 25 - A meeting was held Thursday at Rome's State attorney's office between prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco, Italy's ambassador to Egypt Giampaolo Cantini and a legal representative for Giulio Regeni's family to discuss new evidence in CCTV footage from Cairo's metro that is being examined by Egyptian prosecutors in a probe into the Italian researcher's torture and murder in Egypt early in 2016. The footage was recorded along the route taken by the Cambridge researcher before he vanished in the night of January 25, 2016. The family's lawyer, Alessandra Ballerini, on Thursday also expressed "great concern for the security" of Egyptian consultants involved in the investigation in Cairo. Meanwhile a hunger strike started by Regeni's mother Paola is continuing with a number of participants taking turns to demand the release of Amal Lofty, wife of Mohammed, the executive director of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedom (ECRF) and a consultant for the Regeni family, who was arrested on May 10. She was ordered to serve an additional 15 days in prison on Thursday.
