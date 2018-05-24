2 hurt in shooting spree near Salerno (5)

Salerno

Salerno, May 24 - Two people have been hurt in a shooting spree over the last few days in the Salerno area, police said Thursday. A 67-year-old man and a young woman, named as Maria Pia Principe, were the victims of the 27-year-old shooter who has been arrested, they said. The shootings took place at Pagani, Sarno, Nocera, Cava de Tirreni and Nocera Inferiore. The shooter, who "escalated" his spree on Wednesday, has reportedly confessed and police have seized the semi-automatic he allegedly used. He also shot in the windows of a shop, police said.

