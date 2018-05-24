2 hurt in shooting spree near Salerno (5)

Salerno
24/05/2018
Salerno, May 24 - Two people have been hurt in a shooting spree over the last few days in the Salerno area, police said Thursday. A 67-year-old man and a young woman, named as Maria Pia Principe, were the victims of the 27-year-old shooter who has been arrested, they said. The shootings took place at Pagani, Sarno, Nocera, Cava de Tirreni and Nocera Inferiore. The shooter, who "escalated" his spree on Wednesday, has reportedly confessed and police have seized the semi-automatic he allegedly used. He also shot in the windows of a shop, police said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci
di Francesco Celi - Leonardo Orlando
Omicidio ad Asti,
vibonesi in carcere
di Marialucia Conistabile
Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online