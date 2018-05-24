Rome

Spread rises to 195 after Salvini retort to EU (2)

League leader says will do 'opposite' of what EU has dictated

Spread rises to 195 after Salvini retort to EU (2)

Rome, May 24 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund rose to 195 points after anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said he intended to do "the opposite of what the EU has threatened Italy with for the past few years". It later dipped to close on 191. The yield went up to 2.4%, a level it last reached at the end of 2014, before dipping to 2.38% by the close. The spread had earlier dipped to 177 on better expectations from the incoming government. There was pressure on Spanish and Portuguese bonds too. The spread has been rising on fears about the eurozone's first populist government coming to Italy, in an alliance between the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points last year on EU populist fears in France and other countries.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sugli “affari” del clan di Giostra i verbali di un nuovo pentito

Sugli “affari” del clan di Giostra i verbali di un nuovo pentito

Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci

Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci

di Francesco Celi - Leonardo Orlando

Omicidio ad Asti, vibonesi in carcere

Omicidio ad Asti,
vibonesi in carcere

di Marialucia Conistabile

Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne

Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni

Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33