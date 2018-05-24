Italy rules against separating divorced parents' kids

Rome
24/05/2018
Rome, May 24 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday ruled to stop judges dealing with separation cases from dividing children between the two parents. Siblings already suffering from a family break-up are seen as having the right to grow up together unless there are clear problems with the situation. The decision was made by the court, upholding a request by Supreme Court prosecutor general Francesca Ceroni, well known for his work on sensitive family law cases. Ceroni has worked on such cases as one of a child taken away from his parents, who had conducted acid attacks, and one of a daughter taken away from elderly parents in Casale Monferrato. "The protection of the fundamental right of siblings calls for the children to be placed in the same home," unless there are clear problems that would go against their interests, he said.
