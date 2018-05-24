Rome

Italy rules against separating divorced parents' kids

High court halts 'one to mom, one to dad' practice

Italy rules against separating divorced parents' kids

Rome, May 24 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday ruled to stop judges dealing with separation cases from dividing children between the two parents. Siblings already suffering from a family break-up are seen as having the right to grow up together unless there are clear problems with the situation. The decision was made by the court, upholding a request by Supreme Court prosecutor general Francesca Ceroni, well known for his work on sensitive family law cases. Ceroni has worked on such cases as one of a child taken away from his parents, who had conducted acid attacks, and one of a daughter taken away from elderly parents in Casale Monferrato. "The protection of the fundamental right of siblings calls for the children to be placed in the same home," unless there are clear problems that would go against their interests, he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sugli “affari” del clan di Giostra i verbali di un nuovo pentito

Sugli “affari” del clan di Giostra i verbali di un nuovo pentito

Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci

Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci

di Francesco Celi - Leonardo Orlando

Omicidio ad Asti, vibonesi in carcere

Omicidio ad Asti,
vibonesi in carcere

di Marialucia Conistabile

Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne

Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni

Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33