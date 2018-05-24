Giro: Yates loses half his lead on Dumoulin (5)

Rome, May 24 - Briton Simon Yates lost half his lead over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin on the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia. The lead was cut from 56 to 28 seconds. Yates lost the same time to Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo, who is third, 2'43'' behind, and Briton Chris Froome who is fourth, 3'22'' back. "I was tired at the end but I'm still optimistic, because there are only two days left in the Giro," said Yates. The stage was won by Germany's Maximilian Schachmann. The 196km stage from Abbiategrasso to Prato Nevoso was the first mountain finish of the three stages that will decide the Giro 101, which finishes in Rome on Sunday. How they finished Thursday: 1. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) in 4h55'42" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 39.770 km/h) 2. Ruben Plaza (Spa) at 00'10" (+06" bonus) 3. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) at 00'16" (+04" bonus) 4. Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) at 01'10" 5. Marco Marcato (Ita) at 01'26" 6. Michael Morkov (Dan) at 01'36" 7. Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) at 01'52" 8. Jos Van Emden (Ned) at 03'22" 9. Alex Turrin (Ita) at 03'29" 10. Davide Ballerini (Ita) at 05'09" (+03" bonus) 11. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 10'48" 12. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 11'03" 13. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) s.t. 14. Chris Froome (Gbr) s.t. 20. Simon Yates (Gbr) at 11'31". General classification: 1. Simon Yates in 75h06'24" (km 3,058.4, av.speed 40.714 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'28" 3. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 02'43" 4. Chris Froome (Ita) at 03'22" 5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 04'24" 6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 04'54" 7. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 05'09" 8. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 05'54" 9. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 05'59" 10. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 07'05" 11. George Bennett (Nzl) at 07'06" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 07'45" 13. Sam Oomen (Ned) at 09'04" 17. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 10'03" 27. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 45'44".