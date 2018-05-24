MPS measures 'to put it back on feet' - Vestager (3)

Brusseles
Brusseles, May 24 - The measures taken by Italy and approved by the EU to right Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) were aimed at getting it back on its own two feet, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Thursday in reply to a question about the possible nationalisation of Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank. The preventive recapitalisation of MPS was based on "the idea of it being a question of a temporary thing," enabling one to "restructure and make sustainable" the bank, she said. Therefore, the operation aimed to "get out of it once the situation returned to calm waters" with a bank that "once again was walking on its own legs".
